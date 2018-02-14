Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss

Whiteside produced 10 points (5-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Raptors.

Whiteside has just kept chugging along with double-doubles since he overcame his injury in late December, and though it took him some time to get to 100 percent, he's put together a whopping 13 double-doubles since January 3rd. He's quite conspicuously under-owned in DFS formats, but there's no question that he has significant value as a mid-tier center.