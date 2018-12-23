Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in victory
Whiteside finished with 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 victory over the Bucks.
The double-double was nice for Whiteside, but that is where the good news ended. He shot just 5-of-13 from the field and 1-of-4 from the line. He also failed to record a single block for the second straight game. Outside of rebounding and shot-blocking, Whiteside can hurt your fantasy team in a number of areas.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Pulls down 17 rebounds Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in big road win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Sits the fourth in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will return to team Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will re-join team on road trip•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Won't return to action Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...