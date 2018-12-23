Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in victory

Whiteside finished with 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 victory over the Bucks.

The double-double was nice for Whiteside, but that is where the good news ended. He shot just 5-of-13 from the field and 1-of-4 from the line. He also failed to record a single block for the second straight game. Outside of rebounding and shot-blocking, Whiteside can hurt your fantasy team in a number of areas.