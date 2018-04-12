Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in victory

Whiteside recorded 10 points (5-16 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Raptors.

Whiteside finished with a double-double Wednesday but still saw just 22 minutes of playing time. The low minutes continue to be a worrying trend and his role on the Heat moving into next season remains a big question. Potential owners should keep an eye on how he is used during the playoffs and also how the off-season unfolds.