Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Doubles-doubles in win

Whiteside recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.

Although he was in foul trouble during the first half and the Heat were up big on the Nets, Whiteside was still able to produce a double-double -- his 10th of the season. Whiteside is having an impressive season, scoring 13.9 points, grabbing 15.2 rebounds -- good for second in the league behind Andre Drummond -- and leading the league with 3.3 blocks per game. So long as he can stay out of foul trouble and remain engaged, Whiteside is one of the most consistent big men in the NBA for fantasy purposes.