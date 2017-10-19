Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Drops 26 points, 22 boards Wednesday

Whiteside racked up 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 22 rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Whiteside compiled five 20-point, 20-rebound efforts last season -- an elite mark. There's little doubt he'll continue to be a premier fantasy option at center after posting 17.0 points, 14.1 boards and 2.1 blocks during 2016-17. The team's next matchup will be Saturday against the Pacers, where Whiteside will face off against Myles Turner, one of the up-and-coming centers in the association.