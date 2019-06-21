Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Exercises $27.1 million option

Whiteside has exercised his $27.1 million player option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, Whiteside will guarantee himself $27.1 million rather than test the open market. Toward the end of last season, he lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo, and Whiteside ultimately averaged 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 23.3 minutes. It would be surprising to seem him garner a bigger role with the Heat next season.

