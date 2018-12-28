Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Friday
Whiteside (hip) went through morning shootaround Friday and is expected to play against Cleveland, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Whiteside, who was limited in practice Thursday with a hip pointer, appears to have not suffered any setbacks during morning shootaround and therefore, is expected to play in Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers. So far this season, Whiteside is dropping 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds over 28 games played.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Limited in practice by hip pointer•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Pulls down 17 rebounds Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in big road win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Sits the fourth in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will return to team Friday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...