Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Friday

Whiteside (hip) went through morning shootaround Friday and is expected to play against Cleveland, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside, who was limited in practice Thursday with a hip pointer, appears to have not suffered any setbacks during morning shootaround and therefore, is expected to play in Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers. So far this season, Whiteside is dropping 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds over 28 games played.