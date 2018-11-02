Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Saturday
Whiteside (head) is expected to play Saturday against Atlanta, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Although Whiteside missed practiced Thursday due to a migraine, the former Marshall standout is expected to play in Saturday's contest. The 29-year-old is so far averaging 13.0 points and 15.6 rebounds through seven games.
