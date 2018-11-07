Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Wednesday
Whiteside (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Whiteside was originally deemed questionable. However, morning shootaround has changed his status for the better. He hasn't been officially cleared, but all signs are pointing to Whiteside reclaiming his starting spot from Bam Adebayo.
