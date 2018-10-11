Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to suit up Friday

Whiteside (rest) is expected to be available Friday against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside was given Wednesday's game off for rest, but should be on the court for Friday's preseason finale. In exhibition action, Whiteside is averaging 12.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.8 minutes.