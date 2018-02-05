Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expects to play Monday

Whiteside (illness) is expected to play Monday against the Magic.

While Whiteside was held out of shootaround, coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the team is simply getting him some extra rest as he works through an illness. "The plan is for him to get a little more rest and come back tonight," Spoelstra told the media at shootaround. Assuming that is, indeed, the case, expect Whiteside to be back in the starting lineup, displacing either Kelly Olynyk or Bam Adebayo, who both drew starts Saturday in Detroit.