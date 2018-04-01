Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expresses frustration over playing time

Whiteside told reporters following Saturday's overtime loss to the Nets that he's not happy with his playing time, Anthony Change of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Whiteside let loose after he played just 20 minutes Saturday, his second game after missing nine due to a strained left hip flexor. He was pulled from the contest with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter and never returned as coach Erik Spoelstra went with a small lineup. Whiteside is averaging 25.6 minutes per game, seven minutes fewer than what he averaged last season.