Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to six

Whiteside scored 12 points (6-15 FG) while adding 17 rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers.

It's his sixth straight double-double and 11th in 14 games, and Whiteside has also re-emerged as one of the top shot-blockers in the league. He's recorded multiple blocks in 11 games this season as well, averaging 3.1 a game -- nearly double the 1.7 a game he supplied in an injury-plagued 2017-18.