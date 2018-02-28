Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Full line in Tuesday's win
Whiteside went for 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 win over the 76ers.
Whiteside posted his 24th double-double through 42 appearances this season, and he contributed in every category except threes. He finishes the month of February on a high note, going for a double-double in seven of the last eight games.
