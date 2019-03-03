Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Game-time call Monday
Whiteside (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Whiteside has missed three straight contests due to a left hip strain, although he could return to the floor in time for Monday's clash. Miami should update Whiteside's status as tipoff nears.
