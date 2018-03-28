Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through practice Wednesday

Whiteside (hip) went through practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Tuesday's matchup with the Cavs marked Whiteside's ninth straight absence, but his return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign. The big man is still nursing a strained left hip, and the team's medical staff will evaluate him at shootaround Thursday morning before a decision is made on his status. Regardless of Whiteside's availability, the Heat may be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Bam Adebayo is not expected to play Thursday.