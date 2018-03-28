Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through practice Wednesday
Whiteside (hip) went through practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Tuesday's matchup with the Cavs marked Whiteside's ninth straight absence, but his return to practice is certainly an encouraging sign. The big man is still nursing a strained left hip, and the team's medical staff will evaluate him at shootaround Thursday morning before a decision is made on his status. Regardless of Whiteside's availability, the Heat may be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Bam Adebayo is not expected to play Thursday.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Wednesday vs. New York•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday vs. Denver•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will remain out Friday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...