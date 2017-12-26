Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, hoping to return vs. Magic

Whiteside (knee) went through shootaround and will warm up with the intent to play Tuesday against Orlando.

Nothing is set in stone, but coach Erik Spoelstra was pleased with what he saw from Whiteside in shootaround, so it appears the big man has a legitimate chance to play for the first time in nearly a calendar month. A bone bruise has kept Whiteside sidelined since Nov. 28, which has opened up increased minutes for Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey. If Whiteside does, indeed, play Tuesday, he'd likely face a minutes restriction after the lengthy layoff.