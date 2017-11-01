Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, intends to play

Whiteside (knee) went through shootaround and intends to play Wednesday against the Bulls.

While Whiteside hasn't officially been given the green light, coach Erik Spoelstra said the big man will show up to the arena Wednesday night with the intention to take the floor. A final call won't come until after warmups, however, so keep a watchful eye on Whiteside's status before deploying him in daily lineups. Whiteside hasn't played since opening night against the Magic, when he finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds in 36 minutes.