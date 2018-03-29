Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable

Whiteside (hip) was a participant in morning shootaround Thursday, but remains questionable for a matchup with the Bulls later in the evening.

Whiteside had already put in a full practice Wednesday, so his participation in morning shootaround provides even more optimism that he'll be able to take the court against the Bulls. That said, the Heat aren't quite yet ready to clear him, so look for Whiteside to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Whiteside is cleared, he'll likely reclaim a starting role, though he could find some restrictions considering he's coming back from an extended nine-game absence. Look for the likes of Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk to see decreased roles if Whiteside gives it a go.