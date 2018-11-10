Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Grabs another 20 boards in Friday's loss

Whiteside went for 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-5 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Pacers.

Whiteside hauled in 20 boards for the second straight game, giving him seven double-doubles, three 20-rebound performances, and four tilts with at least four blocks through his first 10 appearances of 2018-19. After fizzling out during the playoffs last season, Whiteside appears to have re-committed himself to doing the dirty work that earned him his big contract and made him an elite fantasy option.