Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Grabs another 20 boards in Friday's loss
Whiteside went for 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-5 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Pacers.
Whiteside hauled in 20 boards for the second straight game, giving him seven double-doubles, three 20-rebound performances, and four tilts with at least four blocks through his first 10 appearances of 2018-19. After fizzling out during the playoffs last season, Whiteside appears to have re-committed himself to doing the dirty work that earned him his big contract and made him an elite fantasy option.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...