Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Has four blocks in victory Friday

Whiteside totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 103-96 victory over the Bulls.

Whiteside played just 21 minutes Friday but still managed an 18-and-10 double-double to go with four blocked shots. The low minutes could have been as a result of Bam Adebayo having a strong night or injury management after some knee tendinitis leading up to the game. Given Whiteside's history of knee issues, owners should keep an eye on his status leading up to Sunday's game against the Raptors.