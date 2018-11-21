Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 23 rebounds Tuesday

Whiteside finished with 21 points (9-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 23 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 loss to the Nets.

Whiteside led the Heat in both scoring and rebounding Tuesday, pulling down almost half the team's total rebounds. After a disappointing campaign across 2017-18, Whiteside has roared back this season, putting up some lofty numbers on a nightly basis. If you drafted him, you would have likely got him at a discount and are now reaping the benefits.