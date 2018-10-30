Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Huge double-double in loss to Kings
Whiteside scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding 24 rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 29 minutes in Monday's 123-113 loss to the Kings.
He also committed six turnovers, but that doesn't overshadow his defensive stats or dominance on the glass. Whiteside now has four double-doubles while ripping down double-digit boards in six straight games to begin the season, and he's also recorded multiple blocks in five of six contests.
