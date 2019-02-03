Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Huge double-double in loss
Whiteside finished with 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and a block across 31 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pacers on Saturday.
Whiteside recorded his second straight game of at least 12 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's loss. That's the fifth time in six games he's accomplished that feat. Whiteside is one of the league's best rebounders (12.4 per game) and as long as he's crashing the boards with consistency, he'll maintain his fantasy value.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Comes up small in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Third straight double-double•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double against Cavs•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Monster double-double in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Solid production in return•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...