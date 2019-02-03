Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Huge double-double in loss

Whiteside finished with 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and a block across 31 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pacers on Saturday.

Whiteside recorded his second straight game of at least 12 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's loss. That's the fifth time in six games he's accomplished that feat. Whiteside is one of the league's best rebounders (12.4 per game) and as long as he's crashing the boards with consistency, he'll maintain his fantasy value.