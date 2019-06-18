Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Intends to opt in

Whiteside is expected to opt into the final year of his contract with the Heat, the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside is due to make more than $27 million next season, so the decision is close to a no-brainer, from his perspective, though his expected return to the Heat will once again bring questions about his role. The big man lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo down the stretch last season, and he subsequently expressed his concern over his workload. "I don't think I'm a 20-minute guy," Whiteside said back in April. "I average what, 20 minutes? So I think I can play more and I can do more. So I definitely think what I bring to the game is at a high level for my position. You know, I led the league in categories that you would want a big man to lead the league in. I feel like I can keep doing that." Going forward, Whiteside will be a part of Miami's regular rotation, though it's unclear if he'll have a chance to reclaim his starting center spot. It's also quite possible the Heat try to move Whiteside at some point, as his expiring status makes his salary more palatable for another team to take on.