Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Intends to play

Whiteside (knee) will warm up with the intent to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Bulls radio voice Chuck Swirsky reports.

Whiteside is dealing with a minor knee issue, but he hasn't missed any time, although he did play only 24 minutes in Friday's win over Minnesota. It's likely Whiteside won't be at 100 percent, but at this point it looks as though the Heat are expecting to have him available in his usual, starting role. Whiteside is averaging 14.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game in the month of November.