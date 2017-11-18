Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Leads team with double-double in win
Whiteside posted 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots across 31 minutes in Friday's 91-88 win over the Wizards.
Whiteside helped put the Heat up 25 points at one point in this game and almost lost the game due to some critical errors in the backcourt. Since coming back from injury November 1 he's averaged 14.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over eight contests and should continue to be the best fantasy option on the Heat moving forward
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates glass in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Bounces back Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Benched in second half Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominant performance Sunday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts double-double in return to lineup•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...