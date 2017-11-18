Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Leads team with double-double in win

Whiteside posted 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots across 31 minutes in Friday's 91-88 win over the Wizards.

Whiteside helped put the Heat up 25 points at one point in this game and almost lost the game due to some critical errors in the backcourt. Since coming back from injury November 1 he's averaged 14.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over eight contests and should continue to be the best fantasy option on the Heat moving forward