Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Leaves bench early in loss

Whiteside finished with 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 105-90 loss to the Magic.

While Whiteside's line was useful enough, it still probably registered as a disappointment for those who rolled with him in DFS lineups coming off a 23-point, 20-rebound game against Utah two days earlier. Perhaps more than his on-court performance, Whiteside drew the most headlines Tuesday for leaving the bench and heading for the locker room before the game even concluded. Per ESPN.com, coach Erik Spoelstra said he didn't receive an explanation about the abrupt departure from Whiteside, who went unused in the fourth quarter while Bam Adebayo manned center. Even if the Heat are able to quickly defuse the situation, it's not a great look for Whiteside, who routinely groused about his late-game usage in 2017-18.