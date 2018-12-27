Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Limited in practice by hip pointer

Whiteside is dealing with a hip pointer, which limited him during Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside's availability is unclear for Friday's game against the Cavaliers. Though he's dealing with an injury, it's encouraging Whiteside was able to participate in limited portions of practice. If he ends up being sidelined, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk are strong candidates to see upticks in workload and usage.