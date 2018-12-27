Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Limited in practice by hip pointer
Whiteside is dealing with a hip pointer, which limited him during Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside's availability is unclear for Friday's game against the Cavaliers. Though he's dealing with an injury, it's encouraging Whiteside was able to participate in limited portions of practice. If he ends up being sidelined, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk are strong candidates to see upticks in workload and usage.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Pulls down 17 rebounds Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in big road win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Sits the fourth in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will return to team Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will re-join team on road trip•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...