Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as out for Wednesday
Whiteside (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Whiteside is slated to miss his third straight game, as the Heat continue to be as cautious as possible with their big man as he works through a strained left hip flexor. The Heat are fighting for one of the final playoff spots in the East, but they aren't going to rush Whiteside back to avoid any additional aggravation, so it's unclear if he'll ultimately be cleared in time for Friday's game against the Lakers either. With Whiteside out again, look for Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo to see added run in the frontcourt.
