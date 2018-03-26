Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as out Tuesday

Whiteside (hip) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside is still nursing a strained left hip, and Tuesday will mark his ninth straight absence. The Heat haven't commented on when Whiteside may return, so continue to consider the big man questionable on a game-to-game basis until the team says otherwise.

