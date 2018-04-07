Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Minutes fall even further in loss
Whiteside tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), and six rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-98 loss to New York.
Whiteside saw his playing time fall to just 17 minutes Friday, possibly due to the nature of the scoreline. He was outplayed by Kyle O'Quinn and has been a shell of the player he once was over the past few weeks. It is going to be interesting what happens in the off-season if the trend of playing less continues. He is still a must-own player but certainly doesn't offer the upside he did at the beginning of the season.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays just 21 minutes in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expresses frustration over playing time•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Re-joining starting five Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....