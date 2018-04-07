Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Minutes fall even further in loss

Whiteside tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 FT), and six rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 122-98 loss to New York.

Whiteside saw his playing time fall to just 17 minutes Friday, possibly due to the nature of the scoreline. He was outplayed by Kyle O'Quinn and has been a shell of the player he once was over the past few weeks. It is going to be interesting what happens in the off-season if the trend of playing less continues. He is still a must-own player but certainly doesn't offer the upside he did at the beginning of the season.