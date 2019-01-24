Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Monster double-double in loss
Whiteside recorded 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 FT0, 16 rebounds, , two assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers.
THis was Whiteside's first double-double in his past five games, and his highest scoring output since December 2nd. The veteran center's steadily lost minutes to Bam Adebayo as the season progresses, but is still capable of statistical explosions from time-to-time. Over his last five games, Whiteside's averaging 12.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game, all of which are slightly below his season averages.
