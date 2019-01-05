Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Monster performance vs. Washington
Whiteside tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, a steal and two blocks across 30 minutes Friday against the Wizards.
Whiteside was unstoppable on the boards yet again, recording his third straight game of 12-plus rebounds. He also notched his best scoring total since Dec. 2, when he put up 23 points against the Jazz. The Marshall product should continue to be a force down low, and his efficient shooting over his previous five contests should also excite fantasy owners (58.0 percent from the field).
