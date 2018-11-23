Heat's Hassan Whiteside: No longer on injury report
Whiteside (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Bulls.
Whiteside sat out of Wednesday's practice while managing tendinitis in his knee. That issue apparently won't limit him from playing Friday, though, as he'll be expected to fulfill his normal role for the Heat against a struggling Bulls team.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 23 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to six•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Doubles-doubles in win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in loss to Sixers•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Grabs another 20 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.