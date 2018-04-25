Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Non-factor in season-ending loss
Whiteside finished with just two points, five rebounds, and one block in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 loss to the 76ers.
Whiteside started the game was barely visible Tuesday, playing just 10 minutes and doing very little with it. His season comes to an end on a sour note and he has been one of the more disappointing players across this fantasy season. His role on the team remains questionable heading into the off-season and although he didn't give too much away over the final stretches, there has to be a real chance he is not with the team come October.
