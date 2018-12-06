Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not playing Friday
Whiteside will not travel with the Heat for Friday's game against the Suns due to the potential birth of his child, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
The trip to Phoenix is the beginning of a six-game road trip out West for the Heat, so it's unclear when, if at any time, Whiteside will rejoin the team. The last time Whiteside missed a game, Bam Adebayo got the start while Kelly Olynyk saw additional time off the bench, and the two will likely split time at center once again in the big man's absence.
