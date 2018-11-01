Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not practicing Thursday
Whiteside did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a migraine, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Whiteside's absence from practice Thursday isn't anything to be too concerned with at this point considering the Heat don't take the floor again until Saturday in Atlanta. Look for another update on Whiteside to come after the team practices Friday.
