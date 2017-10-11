Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not starting Wednesday's exhibition

Whiteside is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Wizards.

The Heat are starting Wayne Ellington, Okaro White and Kelly Olynyk in the frontcourt, so it appears Whiteside could be getting the night off for rest, though nothing official has been reported. He may want to be avoided in DFS contests Wednesday due to the uncertainty surrounding his availability, but he should be back in the starting lineup come Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.