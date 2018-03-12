Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Officially out Monday
The Heat have ruled Whiteside (hip) out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Though Whiteside and Dwyane Wade (hamstring) joined Miami for the start of their three-game road trip, both were ruled out before the Heat even conducted morning shootaround Monday, suggesting that the duo could be in store for additional absences. Whiteside, who strained his left hip flexor during shootaround Saturday and missed the Heat's victory over the Wizards later that evening, has been a disappointment for fantasy owners in large part to his poor health, as Monday will mark his 21st game on the sideline this season. With Whiteside unavailable, both Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk will benefit from spikes in playing time and production.
