Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Officially ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs
Whiteside (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside continues to nurse a bone bruise on his left knee, and while he increased his activity level over the weekend, he'll miss a third straight game Wednesday. The Heat have started Jordan Mickey in his place each of the last two games, opting to keep Kelly Olynyk in a bench role. However, has been the primary beneficiary in Whiteside's absence, playing 27 and 29 minutes, respectively, while Mickey's workload has been capped in the mid-teens.
