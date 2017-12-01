Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out 1-to-2 weeks with bone bruise
Whiteside has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and will rehab for the next one-to-two weeks.
Whiteside has been nursing a knee issue for most of the year, which he himself declared "serious" Wednesday. His diagnosis will place him in a strength and conditioning rehab program that will sideline him at least one week, possibly two. While it's an unfortunate turn for the Heat and Whiteside, the injury doesn't currently appear to put him at risk for missing a significant chunk of the season. In his stead, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo will likely occupy the majority of minutes at center and could make for short-term fantasy pickups as well as DFS options.
