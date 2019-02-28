Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out again Thursday
Whiteside (hip) did not travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside will be sidelined for the second straight game in as many days while he continues to nurse a hip pointer. It's unclear how long Whiteside will be out for at this point, but his next chance to play will be when Miami returns home Saturday to take on the Nets. Bam Adebayo, who posted 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Wednesday's win over the Warriors, is in line to start at center again Thursday.
