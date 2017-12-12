Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out again Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Whiteside (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Whiteside will officially be missing his seventh straight game, as he's yet to be cleared from a bone bruise in his left knee. He was originally given a 1-to-2 week timetable for a return and Thursday represents the two-week mark, so there's a chance he's then cleared ahead of Friday's matchup with the Hornets. That said, Whiteside should be considered questionable for that contest and he'd likely need to take part in at least portions of Thursday's practice in order to be given the go ahead to return. Look for Kelly Olynk and Bam Adebayo to continue to get the bulk of the center workload in his place.
