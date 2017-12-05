Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out for next three games
Whiteside (knee) will not join the Heat on their upcoming three-game road trip, which starts Wednesday against the Spurs and ends Monday against the Grizzlies, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Whiteside continues to be sidelined with a bone bruise in his left knee, which he was diagnosed with in late November. He's missed three games already, in which Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk have been filling in at center. Adebayo has averaged 6.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals in those three games. Olynyk has averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over that stretch. Both players should continue to see expanded roles while Whiteside remains out.
