Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Friday vs. Hornets
Whiteside (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Whiteside has been dealing with some discomfort in his left knee since the start of the season and recently had to sit out Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Prior to that contest, Whiteside indicated that he felt the knee injury was a "serious issue" and that it was giving him significant discomfort. The Heat ruling him out a day in advance seems to echo that statement and it wouldn't surprising if Whiteside ended up missing at least a few more games while figuring out some sort of treatment plan. Until that plan is put in place, Whiteside will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Look for Bam Adebayo to pick up a second straight start after posting nine points, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Says knee is 'serious issue'•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Wednesday with sore knee•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Sunday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Intends to play•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.