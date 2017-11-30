Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Friday vs. Hornets

Whiteside (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Whiteside has been dealing with some discomfort in his left knee since the start of the season and recently had to sit out Wednesday's game against the Knicks. Prior to that contest, Whiteside indicated that he felt the knee injury was a "serious issue" and that it was giving him significant discomfort. The Heat ruling him out a day in advance seems to echo that statement and it wouldn't surprising if Whiteside ended up missing at least a few more games while figuring out some sort of treatment plan. Until that plan is put in place, Whiteside will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Look for Bam Adebayo to pick up a second straight start after posting nine points, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes.