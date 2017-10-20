Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Saturday with knee bruise
Whiteside won't play during Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a knee bruise, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Whiteside bumped knees with Magic center Nikola Vucevic during the team's opener. He did not practice Friday. As a result of his absence, Kelly Olynyk seems like the candidate most probable to start the game at center, with James Johnson possibly joining the starting five at the power forward spot.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Drops 26 points, 22 boards Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Not starting Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates matchup Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Records monstrous double-double Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Posts big double-double Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates on both sides of ball Saturday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....