Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Saturday with knee bruise

Whiteside won't play during Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a knee bruise, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside bumped knees with Magic center Nikola Vucevic during the team's opener. He did not practice Friday. As a result of his absence, Kelly Olynyk seems like the candidate most probable to start the game at center, with James Johnson possibly joining the starting five at the power forward spot.