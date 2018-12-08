Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Saturday
Whiteside (personal) is out Saturday against the Clippers.
A personal matter will cause Whiteside to miss his second straight game. Bam Adebayo is in line to draw another start, and he'll likely continue doing so until Whiteside returns.
