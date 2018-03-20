Play

Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Wednesday vs. New York

Whiteside (hip) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Whiteside will miss a sixth straight contest Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a left hip strain. Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk should continue seeing extended run in his absence. Whiteside's next chance to take the floor will come Friday against the Thunder.

