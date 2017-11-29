Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Out Wednesday with sore knee
Whiteside is dealing with left knee soreness and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
This is the same knee that Whiteside missed five games with because of a bone bruise earlier this season, so there's definitely a chance he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort. In an effort to get Whiteside as close to full strength as possible, they'll keep him out Wednesday, which means his next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Hornets. Bam Adebayo is the favorite to step into starting duties at center after scoring a season-high 19 points on Tuesday, though Kelly Olynyk should pick up some additional playing time as well.
